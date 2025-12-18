Watch: Snowfall in Saudi Arabia turns desert white, internet asks 'Is this AI?'

Snowfall in northern Saudi Arabia has left social media users stunned, with many questioning whether the visuals circulating online are even real. The visuals quickly sparked a flood of reactions online, with several users expressing disbelief. (Instagram/@storm_ae)

Snow recently blanketed the Trojena Highlands and parts of the Tabuk region, transforming the usually rugged, desert-framed mountains into a winter landscape. According to a report by the Saudi Gazette, Jabal Al-Lawz in the Tabuk region witnessed heavy snowfall on Wednesday, accompanied by dense fog and strong winds. Temperatures in the area reportedly dropped sharply, touching as low as minus 4 degrees Celsius.

The Trojena highlands also experienced snowfall along with light to moderate rainfall. Rain was reported across several centres, including Bi’r bin Hirmas, Al-Uyaynah, Halat Ammar and Shigry, as well as nearby areas.

A video of the unusual weather event has since gone viral on social media. The clip was originally shared on Instagram by user Omar Alnauimi, who goes by @storm_ae, with the caption, “In a rare event, snow is falling heavily in Saudi Arabia.”

The visuals quickly sparked a flood of reactions online, with several users expressing disbelief. “Real or fake?” one user asked, while another jokingly commented, “End is coming”.

Others were equally sceptical, asking, “Is this AI?” and “Is this AI generated?” amid the increasingly common use of artificial intelligence in viral videos.

Some users, however, embraced the spectacle. “Winter wonderland in the desert,” wrote one user.

Does it snow in Saudi Arabia?

Meanwhile, this is not the first time snowfall has been recorded in the Kingdom. Last year, parts of the Al-Jawf region reportedly saw snow for the first time. While much of Saudi Arabia is known for its scorching temperatures, the northern Tabuk region regularly experiences snowfall due to its elevation of over 2,600 metres above sea level.

Tabuk’s cool winters have also turned it into a seasonal draw for tourists, particularly from Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, who visit annually to witness the rare sight of snow in the desert.