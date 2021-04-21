Watch: This transformation of a shy puppy to entertaining doggo is aww-worthy

In today’s edition of oh-so-cute animal videos, this adorable clip of a shy puppy growing up to be a friendly and energetic doggo is what you need to see to brighten up your day. Shared on Instagram, the clip featuring a fluffy golden retriever named Lady is bound to make your heart fill with joy.

“Then and now,” reads the simple caption shared alongside the clip. The video starts with a shot of Lady as a puppy sitting timidly under a roof-like structure away from the other puppies. As the video goes on, Lady grows up to be a beautiful and friendly doggo. The clip shows her making many friends and happily enjoying with them.

Take a look at the video:

Shared on April 16, the clip has garnered over 8,200 likes and tons of reactions. People loved the adorable transformation of Lady and flooded the comments section with heart emojis. While many pointed out that Lady didn’t grow out of her cuteness while growing up, others couldn’t stop praising the doggo’s cute transformation.

Several of Lady’s canine friends also dropped their comments. “I wish I could play wif you,” said one. “You’re so cute Lady,” commented another.

Here are some comments from Lady’s human fans:

“Aww proud of you sweet princess,” said an Instagram user. “The happiest girl living life to the fullest,” commented another.

What are your thoughts on this cute transformation?

