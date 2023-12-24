West Bengal man receives 12 lakh ‘faulty’ Tata Tiago EV, shares plight on X

Days after a customer from Bengaluru claimed that he received a ‘defective’ Tata Nexon from the showroom, another customer alleges that he has encountered a similar issue with a Tata vehicle. The man from West Bengal alleges to have received a ‘faulty’ Tata car. He shared that the car, which is worth ₹12 lakh, has ‘major manufacturing defects’. The image shows the spot welding done on the door of the Tata car by the service centre. (X/@ChitrabhanuPath)

While sharing the pictures and videos of his car, Chitrabhanu Pathak wrote, “A gift from Tata Motors. An underprepared Tiago EV XZPLUS TECHLUX car from Tata Motors. Paid twelve lakh rupees to get this luxury car but got a faulty one with major manufacturing defects. Service centre spot welded to stop the cranking noise from the car. But all in vain.”

The photos and videos show the welding done by the staff at the service centre to stop the ‘cranking noise from the car’.

Take a look at the pictures here:

Watch the videos of the ‘underprepared’ Tata car below:

The post, since being shared on December 20, has accumulated over 1.4 lakh views. Additionally, it has collected a flurry of likes and comments.

Here’s how people reacted to this incident:

“It’s a vehicle which had an accident before, perhaps, and it was delivered to you. It was repaired and sold as new it seems,” wrote an individual.

Another claimed, “I have a Tata Tigor car but I feel like I have bought a truck. pathetic service. To resolve 1 issue I have given my car to service 10+ times and still the issue is not resolved. They almost kept my car in the centre for 40+ days. No hope.” To this, the original poster replied, “In my case also they have kept the car since November 27. It is almost 28 days.”

“Time to go for consumer forum if not done in stipulated time limit,” suggested a third.

A fourth commented, “Was planning to buy TataEv because of the trust and brand value Tata has created over the years, but this tweet has cautioned me. And now I am thinking whether I should really buy a Tata car, please solve this guy’s problem and maintain trust.”

A fifth expressed, “Why did u even accept this solution? Spot welding will certainly change a lot of parameters especially the crash worthiness. Simply they should have given a new car to you.” To this, Pathak replied, “I did not accept the solution yet. I wrote to them to replace with a new car or refund me or give me appropriate compensation. I did not receive any reply regarding this yet.”