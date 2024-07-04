What is Durandal? All about French 'magic' sword that went missing

A French 'magic' sword known as Durandal, mysteriously disappeared from the Rocamadour town, where it was stuck for over 1,300 years in a rock, according to a report by the Telegraph. The Durandal sword was one of the key tourist attractions of Rocamadour in France. The Durandal, which is France's version of the Excalibur sword, has gone missing after being stuck in stone for 1,300 years.(X/@F_Desouche)

What is Durandal?

According to the French epic literature, the ancient sword was the sword of Roland, a legendary knight and officer of a former Roman emperor called Charlemagne.

Legend says King Charlemagne gifted the magic 'Excalibur' to his best soldier Roland, who later died in a battle. The elite knight attempted to break the sword before dying, to prevent his enemies from seizing it. However, he failed to do so due to its indestructible quality.

The indestructible sword, which was the talk of the town, is believed to be the sharpest sword that could cut through giant boulders with a single strike. The Excalibur was wedged ten meters up in the rock for over 1,300 years, with no way of removing it.

Rocamadour's famous tourist spot

According to the legendary folklore, unable to destroy the magical sword, Roland threw the sword into the air and it magically travelled hundreds of kilometers before landing on a cliff wall in Rocamadour.

The cliff wall where Durandal was embedded became a prominent tourist site in the town, above the Dordogne River, which has attracted pilgrims for centuries from across the world.

French literary references

The magical qualities of the missing sword are narrated in the 11th-century epic poem, The Song of Roland, one of the oldest surviving poems of French literature. The sole copy of the poem is now preserved at the Bodleian Library in Oxford.

Lost legend or stolen treasure?

The sudden disappearance has left the locals distressed, who think that the town has been robbed of a part of itself. They believe that the destinies of their town and the magical sword are entwined with each other.

According to the Telegraph report, the Cluny Museum wanted to exhibit the sword in 2011. The precious sword was accompanied by the town councilor and a security guard on its return journey from Paris to ensure its safety.

The weapon's disappearance is unknown, while the locals believe it was stolen by a thief who must have pulled it out of the rock. An investigation is underway to track down the ancient relic.