IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Trending / White tigress Bijaya in Odisha's Nandankanan gives birth to three cubs
The image shows Bijaya with her cubs.(ANI)
The image shows Bijaya with her cubs.(ANI)
trending

White tigress Bijaya in Odisha's Nandankanan gives birth to three cubs

According to the authorities of the park, Bijaya delivered the cubs at 10:58 am, 1:00 pm, and 1:35 pm on Sunday.
READ FULL STORY
ANI |
PUBLISHED ON MAR 29, 2021 12:53 PM IST

Bijaya, a white tigress at Odisha's Nandankanan Zoological Park, has given birth to three cubs.

According to the authorities of the park, Bijaya delivered the cubs at 10:58 am, 1:00 pm, and 1:35 pm on Sunday. This is the third time the tigress delivered cubs at the zoo. The tigress had given birth to two cubs earlier on August 20, 2016 and September 17, 2017.

"The big cat has experience in taking proper care of the cubs. All activities of Bijaya and her cubs are regularly watched by veterinary doctors of Nandankanan through CCTV," Bimal Prasanna Acharya, Deputy Director of Nandankanan Zoological Park, informed.

"As of now, the tigress and the cubs are doing well," the Deputy Director informed.

The total number of tigers at the Nandankanan Zoological Park is now 28.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
nandankanan zoological park white tigress
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP