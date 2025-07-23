Who is Kashish Mittal? From IIT to IAS to Microsoft to AI co-founder, man behind viral LinkedIn profile

A video of a former IAS officer singing a soulful melody has been going viral on social media, having racked up over 6 lakh views in three days. The video features Kashish Mittal, 2011-batch IAS officer who resigned from the civil service in 2019. The viral video has reignited interest in Mittal and a screenshot of his impressive LinkedIn profile has surfaced online. Meet Kashish Mittal, the former IAS officer whose LinkedIn profile is viral

While the video itself makes it clear that Mittal is a man of many talents – he is a trained Hindustani classical singer who cracked the country’s toughest exam to become an IAS officer – his LinkedIn profile gives a fuller picture of his achievements.

Take a look at the video below:

From IIT to IAS

Kashish Mittal’s LinkedIn profile shows that he studied at the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi before becoming an IAS officer. After resigning from his post as an IAS officer in 2019, he joined Microsoft as a Principal Research PM and stayed at the tech firm for five years. In March 2025. However, Mittal left Microsoft to launch Disha AI, marking the start of his entrepreneurial journey.

Each of his achievements is more impressive than the last – getting into a top IIT alone is a dream for millions of students. Mittal, however, secured All India Rank 6 in JEE and graduated with a degree in Computer Science and Engineering from IIT Delhi in 2010.

Within an year, he managed to crack the notoriously tough civil services exam with AIR-58. He was an AGMUT (Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram-Union Territory)-cadre officer but resigned from the service in 2019, according to a report in The Print. Mittal was reportedly unhappy about his transfer to Arunachal Pradesh.

“Middle class Indian parents can't accept this career trajectory, IAS to co-founder,” one X user wrote while sharing a screenshot of his LinkedIn profile.

“He proved to society and family what he is capable of by passing two challenging exams. Now living his dreams,” another wrote.