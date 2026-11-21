Lexie Shoaibi has confirmed that she is the actor behind Mandy, one of the first non-playable characters (NPCs) players meet in Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6). Shoaibi announced the role on Instagram after Mandy became one of the game’s biggest attractions. Lexie Shoaibi revealed she provided both the voice and motion capture for Mandy, one of Grand Theft Auto VI’s breakout characters. (Lexie Shoaibi | Instagram) more

Since the launch, fans have been trying to identify the performer behind the viral character. The actor said she handled both the voice acting and motion capture for Mandy.

Mandy became one of the most discussed supporting characters within hours of release despite appearing only during the opening chapter. Players first meet her while protagonist Jason visits her home in Key Lento to collect rent at Brian’s request.

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Lexie Shoaibi reveals her role Lexie Shoaibi, an American model and actress based out of New York. She posted the news on her Instagram account on November 19.

Shoaibi's announcement confirmed she contributed both the physical performance through motion capture and the character’s dialogue.

In her Instagram post, Shoaibi wrote, “I can now share with you guys a secret. I am in GTA 6. I play Mandy. I do her voice over and her motion capture. And she’s a lot of fun. So if you’ve played the game, let me know if you find me.”