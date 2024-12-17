Who is Vidhi Shanghvi? Heir to 4 lakh crore pharma empire with an Ambani connection

Vidhi Shanghvi, the daughter of India's richest healthcare billionaire Dilip Shanghvi, is the heir to her father's ₹4.35 lakh crore healthcare empire along with brother Aalok Shanghvi. As the Vice President of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, she plays an important role in her father's empire. Vidhi Shanghvi is also the head of Consumer Healthcare, Nutrition, and India Distribution for Sun Pharma(X/@KafiranaBlogs)

Shanghvi is also the head of Consumer Healthcare, Nutrition, and India Distribution and has been shaping the company’s strategic direction for over a decade. Dilip Shanghvi is the wealthiest Indian in the healthcare sector boasting a net-worth of $29.2 billion.

(Also read: Nita Ambani smeared with haldi by son Anant in new video from pre-wedding. Watch)

Who is Vidhi Shanghvi?

An Economics graduate from the prestigious Wharton School of University of Pennsylvania, she also serves as a non-executive director at Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Limited (SPARC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company founded by Sun Pharma.

Additionally, Shanghvi is also a vocal advocate for mental health and founded a non-profit initiative aimed at encouraging people to prioritise their mental well-being. Her platform provides free and holistic mental health solutions to those in need.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries is the fourth-largest specialty generic pharmaceutical company in the world, earning global revenues of $5.4 billion. The company's website states that it is supported by 43 manufacturing facilities, and provides “high-quality, affordable medicines, trusted by healthcare professionals and patients”, to more than 100 countries across the globe.

Connection with Mukesh Ambani

Vidhi Shanghvi is married to Vivek Salgaocar, who is the son of Goan industrialists Shiv and Ranjana Salgaocar. Mukesh and Anil Ambani have two sisters, Deepti Salgaocar and Nina Kothari. Deepti is married to Dattaraj Salgaocar who is a brother of Shivanand Salgaoncar. Through this connection, the two illustrious business families are connected to each other.

(Also read: Jeff Bezos set his salary at $80,000 at Amazon but made $8 million every hour)