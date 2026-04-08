‘Whtttt the!!!’: Hyderabad man says he received challan for stolen scooter

Receiving a challan for a traffic violation is a common headache, but for a man in Hyderabad, it was a surreal shock. The resident was left speechless after receiving an official fine for a scooter he claims he no longer possesses because it was stolen three months ago. What is even more surprising is that he received a picture of the person riding his vehicle. The Hyderabad man received a picture of another person riding his stolen scooter. (X/@rahman0528)

“My vehicle was stolen 3 months ago, and an FIR has already been registered at Habeeb Nagar Police Station,” X user Faisal Rahman posted. He added, “Today, I received a traffic challan for the same vehicle, and the image clearly shows the thief’s face.”

Also Read: Comedian reveals how an e-challan message nearly duped him: 'Who says Indians are not innovative?'

He tagged Hyderabad Traffic Police and Hyderabad City Police on his X post, urging them to look into the matter.

In a follow-up post, he shared a copy of the FIR filed on January 24, 2026. The document stated that the value of the stolen property was worth ₹20,000.