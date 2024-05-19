Will MS Dhoni retire after the 'last dance'? Fans react over speculations as CSK loses to RCB

A major turning point in their journey was reached when Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) defeated the reigning champion Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by a margin of 27 runs on May 18. With this victory, they demonstrated their dominance in the game in addition to securing their fourth and final playoff spot. MS Dhoni has played 60 balls and has scored 136 runs so far this year.(AFP)

Soon after RCB's win, the fans and cricket followers celebrated around the country. Numerous people flocked out to the streets and blocked roads in celebration. In fact, people also danced and burned crackers. While the RCB fans were excited, MS Dhoni, on the other hand, seemed shattered after the match.

Dhoni's reaction following the game raised serious concerns about his future. After RCB finished off the victory, Dhoni stood up in the dugout and prepared to shake hands with them. Dhoni, though, turned around and left as the RCB's emotional celebrations got out of control and they took their time to finish. The cricketer shook hands with a few of the dugout staff members and reserve players, but he remained silent and did not exchange pleasantries Mohammed Siraj, Faf du Plessis, and Virat Kohli. (Also Read: RCB into IPL playoffs: Bengaluru residents block roads, dance, burn crackers in celebration. Watch)

It was always thought that IPL 2024 would be Dhoni's final game. The cricketer mentioned last year that he would return for one more season.

His reaction to losing the game has raised speculations about the cricketer's retirement. Many people took to various social media platforms to question the same.

While KKR, who have already secured the league's top rank, will play in the opening playoff game and have the chance to ensure a straight path to the championship, RCB will participate in the elimination match. Both Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals are anticipating their rivals as they continue to fight for second place in the league standings. The third-place team will take on the Royal Challengers in the Eliminator.