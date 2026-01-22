Farewell to Bhatia Uncle: The man who made Toto’s Garage legendary

With the death of Laju Bhatia, Mumbai’s iconic Toto’s Garage pub has lost its icon. For three decades, this small dive bar in Pali Naka, Bandra has stood as a rite of passage, welcoming many Mumbaikars to their first pint. And at the centre of this legendary dive bar, where the music blared loud and lights were dim, stood Laju Bhatia. Laju Bhatia, co-founder of Mumbai's Toto's Garage, died on Monday morning

Laju Bhatia — or Bhatia Uncle, as he was known to many patrons — died on Monday morning. Tributes have since been pouring in for the man behind Toto’s Garage, who was often found at the bar dressed in his trademark Hawaiian shirts and dark glasses.

A short history of Toto’s Garage Toto’s Garage Pub, tucked away in Pali Naka, Bandra, is one of Mumbai’s most iconic dive bars. It was founded in the early 1990s by Laju Bhatia and his close friend and business partner Ashok Totlani. The bar’s name “Toto’s” actually comes from Totlani’s name.

Toto’s started as a small, unassuming pub but quickly became a landmark of Bandra nightlife. Its charm came not from luxury but from its casual, unpretentious vibe.

According to a Mumbai Mirror report, over three decades, Bhatia turned down several offers to expand Toto’s or franchise the brand name. “One heart. One Toto’s,” was his refrain.

Tributes pour in for Laju Bhatia Mumbaikars have been sharing tributes for “Bhatia Uncle” on social media.

X user Saket Vaidya remembered him as someone who was “always by the door like a quiet guardian.”