Woman dances to Yaad Aa Raha Hai Tera Pyar while visiting puja pandal, her confidence wows people

There are times when people want to break into random dance sessions while outside but get too shy to follow through. Has it ever happened to you? Then here is a video that may give you the inspiration to groove the next time you come across a song that you love. The video shows a woman dancing her heart out while visiting a puja pandal.

Facebook user Tania Maitra posted the video. She mentioned that the incident of the woman dancing took place in front of the Sandhani Club puja pandal in Kolkata’s Beleghata. The video opens to show the woman dressed in ethnic standing at the side of the road and dancing to the song Yaad Aa Raha Hai Tera Pyar. The song is from the 1982 film Disco Dancer and is featured on Mithun Chakraborty.

Take a look at the video:

The video has been posted on October 28. Since being shared, it has gathered close to 3.3 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. The video has also gathered more than 2,500 reactions. People were in awe of the woman’s enthusiasm and courage, they expressed the same while reacting to the video.

“She knows how to enjoy and that’s all that matters....isss ami jodi thaktam amio company ditam onak [I would have given her company, if I was there],” wrote a Facebook user. “That’s the way to live. Kudos,” expressed another. “Mujhe ye wala confidence chahiye [I want this kind of confidence],” commented a third. “Loving this,” posted a fourth.