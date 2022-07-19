Home / Trending / Woman drives a truck with a smile on her face. Wins hearts online
Woman drives a truck with a smile on her face. Wins hearts online

  • The woman is seen driving a truck with a smile on her face and the video is winning hearts of netizens. 
A screengrab of the video of a woman driving a truck.&nbsp;(@AwanishSharan/Twitter )
A screengrab of the video of a woman driving a truck. (@AwanishSharan/Twitter )
Published on Jul 19, 2022 02:53 PM IST
ByGurjant Pannu

There isn’t any profession left in the world now that falls under the domain of men only as women continue to break stereotypes. In one such instance, a woman is seen driving a truck with a smile on her face. An IAS officer shared the video on Twitter and it is winning hearts of netizens.

The video was shared by IAS officer Awanish Sharan, a 2009-batch IAS officer of the Chhattisgarh cadre, on his Twitter account two days ago. It has accumulated more than 4.61 lakh views so far. The 30-second clip begins with a truck coming into the picture. After about 12 seconds, we get to see that a woman is behind the wheel and she smiles as she looks into the camera. The number plate of the truck belongs to the state of Tamil Nadu. “What does it mean to the truck, whether the driver is a ‘male’ or a ‘female,’ says the caption when loosely translated from Hindi.

Watch the video below:

The video struck a chord with netizens as they posted various comments lauding the confidence of the woman.

“Extremely proud to see Indian women piloting trains, aircrafts, bus-trucks, running businesses etc,” commented a Twitter user. “Proud for her... excellent,” wrote another. “That smile and confidence can beat anything in this world,” said a third. “What a confident driver she is, awesome,” posted another individual.

