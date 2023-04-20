Woman eats misal with idlis, netizens share mixed reactions

Misal pav and idli sambhar are two dishes that people enjoy having separately. The spicy taste of misal with pav is lip-smacking, and idli and sambhar is comfort food for many. But have you ever seen someone having misal with idlis? Sounds offbeat, right? Recently, a woman on Twitter went viral after she shared a picture of her eating this combination. Woman eats misal with idlis.(Twitter/@Sassy_Soul_ )

"Idli hits better with Misal. Ngl," wrote @Sassy_Soul_ on Twitter. She also shared a picture of the plate where you can see a bowl of misal topped with sev, and just beside it, there are two idlis. There are also a few snacks on her plate.

Take a look at her post below:

This post was shared just one day ago. Since being posted, it has been viewed over 33,000 times and has over 200 likes. Many people have also commented on the post.

Check out a few reactions below:

An individual wrote, "Leave my beautiful country." A second person added, "This is disrespect to idli." A third shared, "Eat with whatever you like. I myself eat rava idli with a variety of things, even aloo matar gravy. My kids yuks it, but I love it!" "Pav Bhaji with Mutton curry instead of Bhaji," expressed a fourth. A fifth wrote, "I'd definitely try that provided I get some sheengdaana chutney."