Home / Trending / Woman enjoys pie while skydiving. Videos goes viral with over 23 million views

Woman enjoys pie while skydiving. Videos goes viral with over 23 million views

trending
Published on Sep 14, 2022 01:05 PM IST

The viral video of a woman eating pie while skydiving was posted on Instagram

The image, taken from the viral Instagram video, shows the woman eating pie while skydiving.(Instagram/@mckennaknipe)
The image, taken from the viral Instagram video, shows the woman eating pie while skydiving.(Instagram/@mckennaknipe)
ByTrisha Sengupta

A video showing a woman enjoying a pie while skydiving has left people stunned. Shared on Instagram, the video captures a woman named Mckenna Knipe enjoying her food while mid-air. There is a chance that the video will leave you stunned.

Knipe posted the video on her personal Instagram page. She also expressed her love for pies made at local shops while posting the video. The video shows her grabbing big chunks out of a pie and eating them. It is the smile on her face that clearly indicates her enjoyment during the act.

Take a look at the wonderful - and a tad bit hilarious - video:

The video has been shared a few days ago. Since being posted, the clip has gone crazy viral. Till now, it has accumulated over 23 million views and the numbers are quickly increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“Imagine an entire pie falling from the sky on someone’s head,” joked an Instagram user. “This was so chaotic and interesting,” expressed another. “Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs,” posted a third referencing an animated movie where a scientist invents a machine that makes food fall out of the sky. “So many questions, but we’ll just leave it where it’s at,” wrote a fourth.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
instagram viral video
instagram viral video

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, September 14, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out