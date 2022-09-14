Woman enjoys pie while skydiving. Videos goes viral with over 23 million views

A video showing a woman enjoying a pie while skydiving has left people stunned. Shared on Instagram, the video captures a woman named Mckenna Knipe enjoying her food while mid-air. There is a chance that the video will leave you stunned.

Knipe posted the video on her personal Instagram page. She also expressed her love for pies made at local shops while posting the video. The video shows her grabbing big chunks out of a pie and eating them. It is the smile on her face that clearly indicates her enjoyment during the act.

Take a look at the wonderful - and a tad bit hilarious - video:

The video has been shared a few days ago. Since being posted, the clip has gone crazy viral. Till now, it has accumulated over 23 million views and the numbers are quickly increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“Imagine an entire pie falling from the sky on someone’s head,” joked an Instagram user. “This was so chaotic and interesting,” expressed another. “Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs,” posted a third referencing an animated movie where a scientist invents a machine that makes food fall out of the sky. “So many questions, but we’ll just leave it where it’s at,” wrote a fourth.