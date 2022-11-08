Home / Trending / Woman gets a tattoo in memory of late Pitbull, video will make you emotional

trending
Published on Nov 08, 2022 01:57 PM IST

A woman shared a heartwarming video where she showed her tattoo for her late pitbull.

ByVrinda Jain

People attach a lot of emotional value to their pets, and losing a cherished animal can be incredibly painful. Finding peace after the passing of a cherished pet can be challenging, but some bereaved owners have unique coping mechanisms. On Twitter, one such heartfelt tale of coping with the loss of an animal has surfaced. If you're an animal lover, you'll definitely be moved by the woman's touching tattoo tribute to her deceased beloved dog. The dedicated pet owner made an interesting tattoo on each of her ears as a way to honour her pitbull- Storm.

In a video shared by Twitter user @dogfather and originally made on TikTok by @garbage.bird, you can see that the woman has her ears tattoed in the way her dog's ears would be. In the post's caption, the user wrote, "Alright, well, I'm going to cry for about a week."

Take a look at the video here:

This video was shared a few days ago on the social media site. Since then, it has been viewed more than five lakh times and has 36,000 likes and several comments. One person in the comments wrote, "They match. They're both goodest girl ears. So they match." Another person said, "oh my God, that's incredible. What a good pupper she must have been to be so loved (who am I kidding, of course, she was)" A third person added, "Absolutely sobbing! Most beautiful thing ever." "That is the sweetest thing," added a fourth.

Story Saved
