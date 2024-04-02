Woman gives fake Delhi policeman a taste of his own medicine. Watch how she fools him

A woman took to Instagram to share her conversation with a fake Delhi cop. What is absolutely hilarious is that the person that the scammer claims the police arrested in an extortion case is the woman herself. However, the woman doesn’t reveal that until the end of her conversation, which makes her video hilarious to watch. The image shows a woman in conversation with a scammer over the phone, who claimed to be a Delhi policeman. (Instagram/@charannshernii)

Instagram user Charanjeet Kaur shared a video along with a caption that adds context to the clip. She posted that when she got the WhatsApp call, it showed a DP of a policeman. She explained that by seeing the picture of a cop, people would already get nervous, and the scammer's way of communication would further confuse the potential victims, leading them to transfer the money. She urged others to share the videos with their friends and family to warn them about this scam.

In the video, the fake cop is heard saying they have arrested Charanjeet. Playing along, the real Charanjeet says that the person the police have arrested is her sister. After issuing threats, the fake cop demands a “settlement” to let go of the person he arrested. At this point, Charanjeet reveals that the person that the fake cop claimed to have arrested is herself.

Take a look at this video of the woman’s conversation with the scammer here:

The video was posted four days ago. Since then, the clip has collected more than ten million views - and the numbers are still increasing. The share has further accumulated tons of comments from people.

What did Instagram users say about this video of a scammer?

“The ending is best,” wrote an Instagram user.

“This happened to me too,” shared another.

“I faced the same thing. Thankfully, I didn’t pay,” commented a fourth.

“The ending got me,” added a fourth.

