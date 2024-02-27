Woman in Hyderabad attacks traffic home guard after he stops her for driving her Jaguar on wrong route

In a disturbing incident, a woman allegedly assaulted a traffic home guard in Hyderabad's Banjara Hills area after he stopped her for driving on the wrong route. A video capturing a part of the incident showing her arguing with a few people is doing the rounds of social media. The woman landed into an argument with onlookers after allegedly attacking a traffic home guard. (Screengrab)

The time stamp on the video indicates that the incident took place around 8:20 pm on February 24. In the video, the woman, Sri Latha, is seen arguing with a man telling him that others are driving on the wrong route too. In the video, she claims that she asked the traffic guard, Vignesh, to take her car’s picture and let her go. She also says ‘Agar main wrong route may ayi to mujhe pata hai [If I am on the wrong route, I know that]”.

According to the Free Press Journal, Sri Latha verbally abused Vignesh after he stopped her car. The eyewitnesses also shared that she continued her aggression despite the intervention of a few onlookers. At one point, she also attacked Vignesh for recording the incident on his phone and smashed the device on the ground.

"For half an hour she kept her car parked in the middle of the road causing inconvenience to others. She also picked up an argument with the home guard and made objectionable statements," Rakesh Reddy, SI (traffic), Banjara Hills told Times of India (TOI).

According to the outlet, based on Vignesh’s complaint the police registered a criminal case against Sri Latha. However, she is yet to be summoned for questioning.

How did netizens react to the incident?

As the video went viral, people posted varied reactions and shared their opinions about the incident. “Take necessary action. If required, book the lady,” wrote an X user. “Police should take action,” added another. “This has become a fashion these days. How can she dare to attack a policeman on duty that too while driving on the wrong side brazenly? Please initiate the strictest action against the said driver,” joined a third.