Woman performs Kathak on Tumse Milke Dil Ka, wins hearts. Watch

Published on Feb 11, 2023 08:00 PM IST

A woman performing on Tumse Milke Dil Ka has gone viral online. Many have appreciated her performance.

Woman performs kathak on Tumse Milke Dil Ka.(Instagram/@ Anupriya Sharma)
Woman performs kathak on Tumse Milke Dil Ka.(Instagram/@ Anupriya Sharma)
ByVrinda Jain

Social media is filled with content. While scrolling, we come across various things, from singing to painting to finance-related information and so much more. But, in all these, the one thing many of us like watching are dance videos. Dance videos are always entertaining and often also go viral. Now, another dance clip that has caught the attention of many is this video of a woman doing Kathak on the song Tumse Milke Dil Ka by Altaf Sabri, Anu Malik, and Sonu Nigam.

In a video shared on Instagram by Anupriya Sharma, you can see her on a stage. As the song plays, the woman energetically performs Kathak on it. Many are even cheering her as she performs.

Take a look at the video here:

This video was shared on February 1. Since being shared on social media, it has been liked by more than one lakh people. The clip has also amassed several comments.

Here are some of the reactions:

An individual in the Instagram comments section wrote, "Bro wow!! This is so graceful!!" A second person added,"DUDDDEEEEE THIS IS SO GREAT, your grace is impeccable." "Your moves are so clear, and expressions are on point girl," said a third. Many others have reacted using heart emojis.

