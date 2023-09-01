News / Trending / Woman performs somersault flawlessly while wearing saree

Woman performs somersault flawlessly while wearing saree

ByTrisha Sengupta
Sep 01, 2023 01:22 PM IST

A video of an athlete performing a somersault has stunned people. The video of the performance was posted on Instagram.

A woman showing her gymnast skills is earning tons of praise from netizens. She shared a video of herself somersaulting while wearing a saree, and the clip has stunned people.

The image shows a woman somersaulting in saree. (Instagram/@mishaa_official_)
Misha Sharma, whose Instagram bio says she is an athlete, posted the video with a simple caption. She asked the viewers from where they were watching the video.

The clip opens to show Shama dressed in a red saree teamed with a black blouse. She is also seen wearing sneakers. As the video progresses, she gets ready to somersault and executes it flawlessly. Her mastery of the acrobatic exercise has left people amazed.

Take a look at this video of the athlete somersaulting while wearing a saree:

The video was shared on August 23. Since being posted, it has accumulated close to 30,000 views. Also, the share has gathered more than 11,000 likes. People posted appreciative comments while reacting to the video.

“You are amazing,” wrote an Instagram user. “Awesome,” shared another. While some reacted to the video with emoticons, a few answered the question Sharma asked in the caption and wrote from where they were watching the clip.

