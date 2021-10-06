Home / Trending / Woman plays violin for new neighbours, the reason will make you smile. Watch
Woman plays violin for new neighbours, the reason will make you smile. Watch

Woman crosses the road to serenade a couple on their wedding day. Screengrab
Published on Oct 06, 2021 11:15 AM IST
By Shreya Garg

We all feel happy for our loved ones and celebrate them. However, feeling happy for someone who we don’t really know tells a lot about a person. This video shared on Twitter shows one such person.

The video, shared on Twitter by @GoodNewsMoveme3, shows a woman crossing a road to sing for a couple next door. They were getting married in their house without any family members in attendance.

“(Sydney, Australia) Melissa saw the new neighbours across the street getting married so she grabbed her violin and began serenading them. The couple’s first two attempts to get married had been postponed. Video: violinbymel),” reads the caption of the post.

Take a look at the video. There is a possibility it will make you go ‘aww’.

 

The clip was shared around 13 hours ago. Since being shared, it has collected over 10,500 views. It has accumulated a ton of comments. “So lovely,” wrote a Twitter user with a heart emoticon. “Beautiful! What a lovely gesture,” expressed another.

What are your thoughts on this lovely video? Did it make you smile?

