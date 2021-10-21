Home / Trending / Woman pranks cats, their reaction is priceless. Watch funny clip
trending

Woman pranks cats, their reaction is priceless. Watch funny clip

Watching the cats go running back after seeing the cat mask is likely to leave you in splits.
Woman plays a prank on her cats. Screengrab
Woman plays a prank on her cats. Screengrab
Published on Oct 21, 2021 06:35 PM IST
Copy Link
By Shreya Garg

With Halloween around the corner, it seems everyone's spooky side is coming to fore. A lot of fun and spooky videos have surfaced on social media, which are super entertaining and fun to watch. Among them is this video shared on Reddit. It involves a pet owner playing a prank on her cats. The clip is hilarious and a must-watch. There's a chance you will laugh out loud after watching the video. You may also like to share this post with others.

"Show cats a new cat mask," reads the caption shared along with the post.

The video opens to show a woman wearing a cat mask. She then gets down on all fours and waits for the furry creatures to come to her. What follows next will leave you giggling hard.

The two cats come running ahead in the direction of the woman. However, as soon as they see the woman with the cat mask on, they get startled and run back with an even faster speed.

Take a look at the video:

 

The video was shared over 15 hours ago. Since then, it has got over 3,900 upvotes and counting. Interesting comments have also poured in the comments section.

"That second cat trying to backpedal was amazing," wrote one Reddit user. "That's hilarious," posted another. "They ran like it was a cartoon," commented a third.

What are your thoughts on this video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
cat video
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, October 21, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out