Woman questions high-rise metro life, says villages offer better quality of life: ‘Do not buy property here’

A woman has sparked a conversation online after questioning the appeal of living in high-rise societies and metro cities, arguing that villages can offer cleaner surroundings, stronger community support and a better quality of life. A woman urged people to work in metro cities but invest back home, saying village life offered a better quality of life. (Instagram/dikshagupta371)

Taking to Instagram, Diksha Gupta shared a video filmed from the balcony of her high-rise society, with several residential towers visible in the background. In the clip, she questioned whether buying expensive property in metropolitan cities is worth it in the long run.

(Also read: Woman reflects on high-rise living in big cities: ‘Even the slice of the sky is fixed for us’)

‘Why do you choose to live in these societies?’ “I just want to ask you all one thing: why do you choose to live in these societies and metro cities? You neither get clean air nor good-quality drinking water. You drink RO water, which is filtered water. Try drinking water in a village sometime and you will notice the difference in its taste and benefits,” Gupta said.

She also spoke about concerns such as water quality and hair fall, before questioning the long-term benefits of metropolitan living.

“You do not even get clean water for bathing, and people often complain about hair fall after living here. So tell me, what is the point of living here?” she added.

Referring to the Covid pandemic, Gupta claimed that a large number of people left major cities and returned to their hometowns and villages during the crisis.

“Metro life is not something you can depend on for a lifetime. You invest in property here, but what is the benefit? At the end of the day, you will eventually want to go back,” she said.

‘Do not waste your money buying property here’ Gupta suggested that people could continue working and earning in cities but consider investing their savings in land or businesses in their hometowns instead.

“So yes, live here, work here and earn as much as you can, but do not waste your money buying property here. If you want to invest, buy a plot back home,” she said.

She also argued that village communities often provide stronger support during difficult times.

“If you faced a problem, 100 families could stand by you. That is the kind of environment you get in a village,” she said, contrasting it with apartment living, where neighbours may sometimes know little about each other.

Watch the clip here: