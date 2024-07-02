‘Arijit Singh’ wrote national song of India? Woman's bizarre answer in street quiz stuns internet. Watch

Rehan Khan, an Instagram user who often takes short interviews of people and questions them on general knowledge, has grabbed eyeballs after one of his questions received a shocking response from a woman. Khan, who was asking people about the writer of the national song of India, gained an unexpected response from a woman that quickly went viral on social media. Snapshot of the woman who said Arijit Singh wrote national song of India. (X/@Shikhar Sagar)

When Khan asked who wrote the national song of India, numerous individuals said Rabindranath Tagore. However, one of the women whom he questioned answered that “Arijit Singh” wrote the national song of India. (Also Read: Major General stuns with 25 pull-ups in 60 seconds, internet applauds. Watch)

A few other people who Khan interviewed also said that they don't know who wrote the national song of India.

Watch the viral video here:

Here's how people reacted to it:

An individual said, "Tragic! Arijit Singh, seriously."

Another X user, Neha Chaudhary, wrote, "Bankim Chandra Chatterjee wrote Vande Matram. On 24 January 1950, the Constituent Assembly of India was adopted. Vande Mataram is a national song. Arijit Singh, hey bhagwan (Oh God.)"

"This is the shocking truth about where our next generation is heading. Without nationality, how could a person build their true character? What's his/her contribution to society and nation building," wrote X user Nihar Ranjan Singhsamanta.

A fourth posted, "Every time I watch this kind of video, I feel good about my upbringing."

"National song was composed by Bakim Chandra Chatterjee. The first time it was sung was in the Indian National Congress session of 1896 Kolkata, which was presided by Rahmatullah M Sayani," posted another X user.