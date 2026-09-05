Woman says ‘there is no bigger festival than a job’, urges people to value their jobs

For many working professionals, having a job can feel like both a blessing and something they occasionally want a break from. A woman has captured this familiar contradiction in a video, saying that people often desperately wish for employment when they are jobless, only to start longing for holidays once they begin working. A woman said there was ‘no bigger festival than a job’, prompting working professionals to share relatable reactions. (Instagram/sonaa_safar)

The video was shared on Instagram by a woman named Sona, who urged people to appreciate the stability and independence that employment can bring.

‘There is no bigger festival than a job’ “People who have a job will definitely understand me: there is no bigger festival than a job, man. Like, until you don't have a job, you will realise that, 'Man, give me any job, just let me get a job, I'll do this, I'll do that.' But once you're in a job, you think, 'Man, wish I got a holiday today, man, wish this happened.' But if everyone takes a holiday, who will do the job? Nobody,” she said.

(Also read: Woman urges employees to value their jobs amid tough job market: ‘People aren’t hearing back’)

Sona went on to suggest that instead of constantly looking forward to days off, people should also acknowledge what their jobs provide them.

“So, treat your job like a festival, and just believe that if you have this, you have comfort, peace, and contentment in your life. I know sometimes it's hard, sometimes not everyone's job is the same. Still, if you have a job, you have respect, and you are free to live your life as you want. So, just enjoy it. Go for it,” she added.

She shared the video with a simple question in the caption: “What’s your biggest flex in life?”

Watch the clip here: