Woman shares how her kindergarten teacher inspired her to be an artist

Most of us have that one teacher in our life who inspired us to be a better version of ourselves. Artist Sangita C Phadke took to Instagram to share a story of how her kindergarten teacher inspired her to be a painter. The story, however, gets better because after her video went viral, she also received a reply from her teacher. The image, taken from the viral video, shows the artist’s drawings as a kid and as a grownup.(Instagram/@sangitaphadkefineart)

“I 100% believed her. Thank you Mrs. Jones. I made it my personality,” wrote Phadke while sharing the video. The clip opens to show a painting by Phadke from when she was a kid. An accompanying text explains that her kindergarten teacher said that she is going to be an artist after seeing the drawing. The rest of the video shows how the teacher’s words turned out to be true and Phadke grew up to be a painter.

While replying to her own video, Phadke shared an exciting update. She wrote how her teacher reached out to her and told her she is proud of the artist. “UPDATE- a retired colleague of Mrs. Jones saw this reel, found her mailing address and sent her a letter explaining how I was looking for her! On Saturday, I got a call from an unknown number. The person on the other end said, ‘I heard there is a 6-year-old girl who is all grown up and looking for her kindergarten teacher.’ It was Mrs. Jones!!!! We talked for a very long time. I got to thank her. Every time I thanked her she said ‘no no you did this on your own and I am so proud of you.’ I asked her what her favourite flower is and she said a pink rose. I am going to surprise her and send her a painting. I still can’t believe I got to speak with her,” Phadke added.

“This was very much my experience. My family planted the seed, I believed them and watered it,” posted an Instagram user. “You should paint one for her and send it to her,” commented another. “Also, your art was impressive for a kindergarten student! Mrs. Jones was right!” expressed a third. “The power of teachers! Also can go the opposite... words have so much power when they are said to a child!” shared a fourth. “I just cried reading this. It’s a teacher’s dream. You’re amazing. And you are thanking her, but her heart is full,” wrote a fifth.