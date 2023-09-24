Woman surprises parents with business class tickets. Dad says he’ll frame them

Most parents feel a mix of pride and affection when they receive gifts from their grown-up children. Probably, this couple felt the same emotions when their daughter surprised them with business class tickets. A video capturing this heartwarming moment has taken social media by storm. It was shared by Instagram user Ishpreet Kaur. The image shows the daughter who surprised her parents with business class tickets. (Instagram/@ishpreetkay )

The video opens to show Kaur asking her dad to look at the ticket he is holding. At first, he fails to notice the class mentioned on the ticket. However, he soon notices and says in a surprised voice, “business class?” He then adds that this is their first time travelling in that class.

As the man walks towards the boarding gate, he keeps looking at the ticket over and over. At one point, he also looks at his wife, Kaur’s mom, and says, “Frame karana hai [we will get this framed].”

The video does not end here. It goes on to show them enjoying the different facilities provided in the business class. Though Kaur’s mom doesn’t say anything throughout the entire video, her expressions make it clear how the surprise left her emotional.

Kaur also shared a detailed caption with the video. “Everything I do, I do it for these moments! I’ve wanted to fly business class for a while and almost booked my tickets too but I didn’t because it didn’t feel right to me. I always wanted it to be super special and my parents flying before me or with me,” she wrote.

“So while travelling to the US, it was the PERFECT moment to do so! I got them changed last minute and it was the BEST decision ever,” she added.

In the next few lines, she also shared how the surprise left her parents emotional. She wittily added, “Also, he wasn’t just saying, I’m SURE he’s gonna get them framed.”

Take a look at this heartwarming video:

The video was shared four days ago. Since being posted, the video has gone viral. Till now, it has collected close to 1.4 million views. It has also accumulated several love-filled comments from people.

“I love the way your father keeps looking at you inside the plane. He is feeling blessed. I hope to do the same for my parents,” posted an Instagram user. “This is absolutely beautiful Ishpreet. Manifesting this one day,” added another. “That proud feeling,” commented a third. “This is so precious!” wrote a fourth.