Woman takes to the floor to celebrate her 91st birthday, wows netizens. Watch

Videos celebrating the human spirit often have a feel-good factor to them. They help uplift one’s mood and fill one with positivity. A similar such video was recently shared on Twitter. In the clip, a woman is seen celebrating her 91st birthday with gusto and aplomb. Chances are, the video will leave you feeling delighted.

“We were blessed to celebrate my Grandmothers 91st birthday...91 years old and still jumping up to dance when her song comes on! Love you so much Grandma!” reads the caption shared alongside the video. The caption also gives video credits to 'isaiahfreemanmusic'.

The video opens to show the woman dancing in the center of a room. She is clearly seen having a gala time. Several folks seen in the video capture her lovely dance on their phones. The highlight of the video is how the woman enjoys dancing all by herself.

Take a look at the video:

"We were blessed to celebrate my Grandmothers 91st birthday...91 years old and still jumping up to dance when her song comes on! Love you so much Grandma!"🎊🎉🥳🎈(🎥:isaiahfreemanmusic)🎵



pic.twitter.com/7X0SLUMBYT — GoodNewsCorrespondent (@GoodNewsCorres1) October 20, 2021

The video was shared a day ago. Since then, it has been viewed over 22,000 times. The share has also accumulated wonderful reactions from netizens. “Never stop dancing Grandma love to you from NZ,” wrote one Instagram user. “Happy birthday Grandma! Enjoy every minute with her, you are so lucky,” posted another. “This is SO LEGIT! Great song, great moves by grandma, happy birthday to her!” commented another.

What are your thoughts on this video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON