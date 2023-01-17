Woman who got rejected from 4 Ivy League colleges shares her success story

College admissions can often be daunting. While students worldwide apply for their dream colleges and courses, some may not get into the colleges they have always wanted to go to. However, when one door closes, there are several doors that do open for them. And this video going viral on the internet shows something like that.

In a video shared by Instagram blogger @domonique_cynthia, she recently shared an old video of hers where she can be seen checking her college acceptance letters. Besides her, her family is also there. The video begins to show her opening college admission letters. At first, she gets a no from Brown University, then from Harvard and Yale University too. As she sees the result, she becomes nervous and starts crying. Lastly, when she opens up the letter from the University of Pennsylvania, she is taken aback as the college has accepted her. Her entire family, too, jumps in excitement.

In her YouTube video, she informs, "I graduated with a B.S. in Economics and a concentration in Entertainment and Media Management from the The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. I have grown in ways I never could have imagined academically, socially, and personally. This growth allowed me to start my own company (DC Entertainment) which strives to expose black and brown students from diverse backgrounds to the opportunities at historically white institutions like the Ivy League and beyond. Through creating informative video content, hosting college prep info sessions, and financially supporting students who demonstrate financial needs through my scholarships, my business has become my baby, my creative outlet, and my passion. "

This video was shared on January 11. Since being uploaded, it has been liked close to 500 times and has had several comments.

One person in the YouTube comments said, "I also want to say. no matter what school you're attending rather Ivy League, or a regular college, or even community college nothing is with that by the way. you can achieve and become anything you want, if u believe in yourself! and know God put you on this planet because you're special and bound for success. " Another person said, "You did it baby!! So freaking proud! You juggled a million different things with elegance and class. Excited that the younger generation (including me!) looks up to you! I love you." A third person added, "I'll be graduating from this very university in 4 years! It's amazing to have started my high school journey with this video, and to have ended with an admission to upenn '27!"

