Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Apr 22, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Woman’s warning after swimming in Thailand lands her in hospital: ‘Gave me bacterial infection’

BySanya Jain
Apr 22, 2025 11:51 AM IST

An Australian woman has issued a warning to tourists visiting Thailand, urging caution while swimming at the country's beaches.

An Australian woman has issued a warning to tourists visiting Thailand, urging caution while swimming at the country's beaches after a personal incident landed her in hospital. Angela Giakas said she contracted a bacterial infection after taking a dip in the waters of Thailand’s Monkey Bay.

Angela Giakas warned tourists to be careful while swimming in Thailand(Instagram/@angelagiakas)
Angela Giakas warned tourists to be careful while swimming in Thailand(Instagram/@angelagiakas)

Giakas accidentally ingested a bit of water while swimming in Monkey Bay. Less than 16 hours later, she was in the hospital with a drip in her arm.

“Just an FYI to anyone travelling and swimming around the shallow bays & beaches!! I only ingested a little bit of water in monkey bay but it gave me a bacterial infection,” the Australian travel vlogger warned on Instagram.

She even noted that what happened to her is not uncommon - “According to the doctors, this happens a lot in high season as there aren’t enough treatment plants around the Phi Phi islands to handle the tourism.”

A word of warning

Giakas said she was making a post on her experience because nobody warned her beforehand that this was a possibility. She also said her warning was not meant to discourage anyone from travelling to Thailand, and that she only wanted her fellow travelers to exercise caution while swimming in shallow bays.

“I wish someone warned me so I’m gonna be the one to warn you because I don’t want you to also end up like me,” she wrote. “Thailand is one of the most beautiful countries and I encourage everyone to visit. You should just always be cautious of any kind of water.”

Immune system to blame?

Her post drew mixed reactions on Instagram, where her video has gone viral with more than 20 million views. Many people expressed surprise, while others said her immune system was probably unused to the bacteria of Thailand.

“As someone who is Thai and has lived in Thailand my whole life, the locals have a different immune system so I can comfortably swim and eat whatever, but any of my friends that have come here ended up getting sick - the local bacteria isn’t harmful, most foreigners just don’t have the immune system for it,” wrote one Instagram user.

“As a Southeast Asian - It’s hilarious seeing all these white people get sick the moment they touch something, meanwhile our immune system is so used to it that we don’t even care,” another wrote.

“Avoid swimming in the water where they dock the boats, apart from that you'll be fine,” a user warned.

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
News / Trending / Woman’s warning after swimming in Thailand lands her in hospital: ‘Gave me bacterial infection’
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 22, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On