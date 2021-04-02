Woman’s wholesome moment with her pardadi in Insta challenge may melt your heart

Moments spent with our grandparents, and if we’re lucky with our great grandparents, are indeed the ones that we cherish forever. This video shared by Instagram user Himanshi featuring her great grandmother showcase one such precious moment. The video shows her taking part in a viral challenge with her great grandmother.

In this challenge, one person extends their hand in front of another to see their reaction. The clip starts with Himanshi extending her hand towards her pardadi who is sitting on a chair. What happens next will melt your heart.

Take a look at the clip:

Shared on March 22, the clip has garnered over 1.6 lakh likes and tons of comments. People were delighted to see the elderly woman’s happy smile. While some shared wishes for her good health, others shared heart emojis for the wholesome clip.

“She is soo sweet, reminded me of my grandma,” wrote an Instagram user. “This just melted my heart,” commented a third. “The cutest video ever she's so joyful,” said a third.

Himanshi also shared another clip showing her pardadi’s precious reaction after getting much love from netizens. Check it out here:

Did your heart just melt from this great grandma’s cute smile?

