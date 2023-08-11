World’s most expensive sushi costs 2 lakh. Will you try it?

A restaurant in Osaka has broken the record for making the world’s most expensive sushi. Wondering what’s so special about this sushi? Let us tell you. (Also Read: Wait, what? New York eatery sells world's most expensive grilled cheese sandwich for ₹17,000) 'Kiwami Omakase’, a course that comprises 20 pieces of Sushi. (Guinness World Record)

Sushi Kirimon, a restaurant in Osaka, Japan, has created ‘Kiwami Omakase’, a course that comprises 20 pieces of Sushi. As per Guinness World Record, this sushi is prepared using traditional methods and carefully chosen ingredients from across Japan and other countries. This course costs a whopping JP¥ 3,50,000 (approximately. ₹2,00,000.)

The ‘Kiwami Omakase’ course consists mostly of nigiri, sashimi, and maki. Once the final course is ready, a sprinkling of gold leaf is added on top.

Take a look at the world's record-breaking expensive sushi here:

A course of world's most expensive sushi. (Guinness World Record)

The fish used in this course is sourced from all over Japan. But that’s not only it. Several ingredients are also transported from outside the country. For instance, matsutake mushrooms come from China, black truffles from Italy, and whale meat from the North Atlantic Ocean.

The record for the world's most expensive sushi was previously held by Chef Angelito Araneta Jr. He charged diners 91,800 Philippine Pesos (approximately ₹1,00,000.) This dish included a set of five diamond-studded nigiri pieces that were also covered in 24-karat gold leaf.

What do you think about this new record? Would you be willing to pay ₹2,00,000 for sushi?