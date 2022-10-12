Young man takes 100-year-old war veteran to Disneyland. Watch wholesome video

The passage of time cannot be changed. Even though we often think we have a lifetime to experience what we're intended to, the realisation that our time is limited sets in one day. However, with the adventures a person can do, there is always a way to do something new every day. And social media influencer Isaiah Garza has made it his mission to help out and fill happiness in the lives of strangers. Recently, Garza took out a 100-year-old war veteran to Disneyland and surprised him with new adventures.

In the reel he shared on Instagram, he approached the old man and told him that he had a difficult day and would enjoy the company of someone. Upon hearing this, the man instantly says yes and goes to Disneyland with him. Further in the clip, both of them can be seen enjoying various rides in the theme park. The old man also said, "This is the best day of my life. I thought I was dreaming. My life was over; this was the best day of my life."

Take a look at Isaiah Garza surprising the war veteran here:

Since this video was shared, it has been viewed 19.1 million times. The video also has 1.7 million likes and thousands of comments.

One person wrote, "What a beautiful gift you gave this complete stranger! Wishing you both a continued friendship and happiness!" Another person said, "Absolutely made my entire day!!!!!!!!! So special. You are bringing Heaven to earth!!! Thank you for helping a million other people smile by shining your light!" Someone even added, "This is so beautiful! You should do this more often with elderly people because they usually feel lonely or, as he said, they think their life is over! He will remember this forever! Thanks! They maybe look old outside, but their spirit is not!"