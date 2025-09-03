‘You're humans not cattle': Gurgaon metro sees rain-fueled rush as hundreds struggle to board train in viral video

A video of a huge crowd trying to board a single train at a metro station has horrified the internet. It shows a scene from the Sikandarpur Metro Station, an interchange station for passengers travelling between Gurgaon and Delhi. A scene from a metro station in rain-battered Gurgaon. (Screengrab)

The video shows a sea of people standing at the platform waiting for a train to arrive. The next shot shows the metro with its doors open and people struggling to board it. As the clip goes on, people are seen stuck outside the platform.

Take a look at the video:

How did social media react?

An individual posted, “Can all you people remember that you are HUMAN BEINGS, not CATTLE.” Another added, “Ye mazak ka topic nhi hai, bahut serious issue hai, ki kaha kaise itni population ho gayi hai ki ye haal ho gaya hai. Agar abhi ye haal hai to aage kya hoga (This is not a matter of joke, it is a serious issue. How did the population increase so much? If this is the situation now, what will happen in future?)

A third remarked, “This is narak (hell).” A fourth wrote, “Kal mein is jagah tha. Jam se bachne ke liye kal mene metro li thi aur Sikanderpur Metro station escalator par girte girte bacha! Almost stampede jaise situation thi, kuch bhi ho sakta tha (I was there yesterday, almost fell at Sikanderpur Metro escalator. It was almost a stampede-like situation. Anything can happen).”

Gurgaon is struggling:

The continuous rainfall in Gurgaon has caused massive traffic jams and serious waterlogging across the city. According to an X post by Gurgaon Traffic Police, a large pothole formed near Almeda Chowk on SPR Road due to waterlogging.

Social media is flooded with videos of people struggling to navigate Gurgaon's roads. One video showed a mini truck transporting officer-goers, while another captured an hours-long traffic jam.