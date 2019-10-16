e-paper
Akshay Kumar, Housefull 4 team make Kapil Sharma shoot weekend episode of his show at 6:30 am

The Kapil Sharma Show, which shoots the weekend episodes in the afternoon, will do so at 6:30 am after Akshay Kumar requested for a change of time. Housefull 4 team will be in to promote their film.

tv Updated: Oct 16, 2019 10:42 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Kapil Sharma will quiz the team of Housefull 4 including Akshay Kumar in the next two episodes of The Kapil Sharma Show.
Kapil Sharma will quiz the team of Housefull 4 including Akshay Kumar in the next two episodes of The Kapil Sharma Show.(Instagram)
         

Actor Akshay Kumar is famously an early riser who starts work in the morning too. According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, the actor requested the team of The Kapil Sharma Show to shoot weekend episodes of the programme with him early in the morning. He will be there to promote his new film, Housefull 4, which also stars Kriti Sanon, Bobby Deol, Ritiesh Deshmukh, Kriti Kharbanda and Pooja Hegde.

The report added that typically the team of The Kapil Sharma Show begins shooting for the weekend episodes by afternoon. However, after a request by Akshay, they will shoot for the said episodes by 6.30 am. This will mean that the team has to be at work by 4 am. A source told the publication, “He has promised to be on the set at 6 am and start rolling by 6:30 am to shoot for two episodes. The first one is with the male stars, Bobby Deol, Ritiesh Deshmukh and Chunky Pandey. Actresses Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda and Pooja Hegde join in the second episode.”

Also read: Disha Vakani’s husband addresses her return to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: ‘Won’t be back for good’

Housefull 4, which is to release on October 25, is a comic reincarnation drama directed by Farhad Samji. The film, with non-linear narrative structure, will see the lead cast in a comedy of errors as they find their real partners. The film’s trailer and its many songs have garnered favourable response from viewers.

The song, Bala... Shaitaan Ka Saala, saw many Bollywood celebrities taking the #BalaChallenge. The first among them was actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who will be seen in a comic avatar in a film called Bala. He shared a comic video where a group of men do the now-famous Bala step. Among those to took the challenge include actor Varun Dhawan (who shared a video from the sets of his film Coolie No1) and singer Neeti Mohan (who did so from her recording session).

First Published: Oct 16, 2019 10:35 IST

