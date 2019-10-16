Akshay Kumar, Housefull 4 team make Kapil Sharma shoot weekend episode of his show at 6:30 am

tv

Actor Akshay Kumar is famously an early riser who starts work in the morning too. According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, the actor requested the team of The Kapil Sharma Show to shoot weekend episodes of the programme with him early in the morning. He will be there to promote his new film, Housefull 4, which also stars Kriti Sanon, Bobby Deol, Ritiesh Deshmukh, Kriti Kharbanda and Pooja Hegde.

The report added that typically the team of The Kapil Sharma Show begins shooting for the weekend episodes by afternoon. However, after a request by Akshay, they will shoot for the said episodes by 6.30 am. This will mean that the team has to be at work by 4 am. A source told the publication, “He has promised to be on the set at 6 am and start rolling by 6:30 am to shoot for two episodes. The first one is with the male stars, Bobby Deol, Ritiesh Deshmukh and Chunky Pandey. Actresses Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda and Pooja Hegde join in the second episode.”

Housefull 4, which is to release on October 25, is a comic reincarnation drama directed by Farhad Samji. The film, with non-linear narrative structure, will see the lead cast in a comedy of errors as they find their real partners. The film’s trailer and its many songs have garnered favourable response from viewers.

The song, Bala... Shaitaan Ka Saala, saw many Bollywood celebrities taking the #BalaChallenge. The first among them was actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who will be seen in a comic avatar in a film called Bala. He shared a comic video where a group of men do the now-famous Bala step. Among those to took the challenge include actor Varun Dhawan (who shared a video from the sets of his film Coolie No1) and singer Neeti Mohan (who did so from her recording session).

