Alexx ONell on why his marriage with Sweta Keswani ended: ‘We didn’t spend much time together, grew apart’

Updated: May 03, 2020 18:48 IST

Actor Alexx ONell, who was recently seen in Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Syer Raa Narasimhaa Reddy, believes his marriage with actor Sweta Keswani failed as they married too soon.

In an exclusive chat with Hindustan Times, Alex said, “She and I met through a common friend, I think in 2005-2006. We immediately hit it off. I think, it was my birthday the next day and she came to the hotel with a cake and we celebrated. From that day, we were inseparable.”

“She was an amazing actress, still is. She was working very hard all the time that we were together in Mumbai. While I was working outside Mumbai as I mainly did films, she was in the city. So that meant that after Nach Baliye, we didn’t spend a lot of time together. We spent a lot of time together in Nach Baliye and right after that, we got married. We didn’t spend much time together the next couple of years,” he further said.

Lamenting that the paucity of time led to the relationship ending prematurely, he said, “ We grew apart and she was keen to go in a different direction. She didn’t really want to do what she was doing anymore. In order to follow her heart, she had to travel more. And unfortunately, after a while, we realised it just wasn’t working. So we amicably parted ways.”

“I still wish her the best. She’s one of the greatest things that ever happened to me. She’s currently living in the US and has a little daughter who’s absolutely adorable. She’s very happy and I’m very happy for her. I only wish that she would act more because she’s an absolutely amazing actress,” he added.

Alex also talked about his relationship with Shama Sikander. “She was the one who motivated me to start recording music. She stars in the music video that I released recently, Still On My Mind. She really empowered me to explore music and to create Still On My Mind. I owe a massive debt of gratitude for everything she’s done.”

The actor, who has worked with Akshay Kumar in Joker, also revealed that he has worked as a bartender, nightclub bouncer and tutor before taking to showbiz. He came to India for a marketing job and luckily bagged an opportunity in R Balki’s Cheeni Kum.

Alex has been working on an Amazon original which also marks the comeback of Sushmita Sen. He also revealed that the actors are dubbing for the Amazon original from the home during the lockdown, and makers plan to release it soon.

