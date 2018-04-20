Anupam Kher to star in BBC One’s Mrs Wilson, memoir of Alison Wilson

Actor Anupam Kher, who is equally known for his skills in Bollywood and Hollywood, has joined the cast of BBC One’s drama Mrs Wilson. Inspired by the memoir of Alison Wilson, the period drama also features Alison’s real life granddaughter.

Details of the character to be played by Kher, who has been a part of international projects such as Silver Linings Playbook (2013), The Big Sick (2018) and Sense 8, have not been revealed as of yet.

Kher was recently nominated for the Best Supporting Actor TV BAFTA for his role in another BBC series The Boy with The Topknot. “Mrs Wilson is set in a very interesting background and follows a gripping storyline which had me hooked as I read it. Not to mention, it is great to be part of such a talented star-cast ensemble. I look forward to shooting in the next month,” Kher said about the project.

Irrfan Khan tells Kelly Macdonald what faith can do in Puzzle trailer

Alison’s real-life granddaughter, actor Ruth Wilson, will play her in the series, which is set between 1940s and 1960s London. The series follows Alison Wilson (Ruth Wilson), who thinks she is happily married until her husband dies and a woman turns up on her doorstep claiming that she is the real Mrs. Wilson. Alison is determined to prove the validity of her own marriage - and Alec’s love for her - but is instead led into a world of disturbing secrets.

Game of Thrones star Ian Glen will play Wilson’s husband Alec in the series. The cast also features actors Keeley Hawes and Fiona Shaw. The three-part drama will be directed by Richard Laxton from a script by Anna Symon.

The production on the series started on April 16 in Northern Ireland and London.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow @htshowbiz for more