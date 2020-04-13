Anuup Sonii reveals he rejected Balika Vadhu thrice before finally giving his nod. This is why

Updated: Apr 13, 2020 21:55 IST

Balika Vadhu, which dealt with the serious subject of child marriage, was one of the most popular shows of the last decade. Actor Anuup Sonii, who played Bhairon Dharamveer Singh in the long-running series, revealed in a recent interview that he initially turned it down.

“At that point of time, one of my shows CID Special Bureau had just ended and I wanted to take a break. Also, Colors had not launched at that time so I was a little reluctant about taking up the show. I got a lot of calls from the production house and the writers but I rejected it 2-3 times as I was keen on taking a break. But as they say, what is destined to happen, will happen, so I happened to do the show and it went to become iconic,” he told Koimoi in an interview.

Colors has decided to re-telecast Balika Vadhu during the lockdown, as all shoots have come to a standstill and episode banks are exhausted. The show also starred Avika Gor, Pratyusha Banerjee, Toral Rasputra, Avinash Mukherjee, Sidharth Shukla, Smita Bansal and others.

Anuup was a part of the show from the time it began in 2008 till he quit in 2014 due to creative reasons. He is excited about the rerun and has been posting about it on Instagram.

Sharing pictures with the cast, Anuup wrote in one Instagram post, “Watch #balikavadhuserial from today 13th april, #monday to #friday at 6pm @colorstv. One of the best shows on Indian Television...A game changer in 2008.”

Anuup also shared a video of himself watching the Balika Vadhu rerun on television. “12 years back on 19th April 2008, this was my 1st shot for #balikavadhu ... As #BalikaVadhuReturns today @colorstv it was a trip down memory lane,” he wrote.

