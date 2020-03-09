Asim Riaz, Himanshi Khurana can’t take eyes off each other as they shoot first music video together. See pics, video

tv

Updated: Mar 09, 2020 11:34 IST

After working on his first music video with Bollywood star Jacqueline Fernandez, Bigg Boss 13 runner-up Asim Riaz has begun work on another. He has shared pictures from behind the scenes of another music video which he shot with his rumoured girlfriend and co-contestant from the show, Himanshi Khurana.

Asim and Himanshi can be seen outside what looks like a studio. Himanshi has also shared a picture on her official page. While Himanshi is wearing a black and white checkered business suit, he dons a white T-shirt paired with cargo pants. The music video will be out on March 18.

Also read: Badhaai Do: Rajkummar Rao-Bhumi Pednekar team up for Badhaai Ho sequel

More pictures from the sets have also surfaced online. In the images and video from the sets, Himanshi dons a desi look, dressed in a red and white salwar suit while he wears dark blue denims, white T-shirt and blue and white shirt.

Titled Mere Angne Mein, Asim’s music video with Jacqueline is a folk number composed by Tanishk Bagchi and sung by Neha Kakkar. It features Divya Khosla Kumar and Shabina Khan has choreographed the track. “I am super excited to be working with Asim Riaz for the first time. The music video is going to be a visual treat for everyone. We’re looking forward to everyone seeing it. I really loved working on this, because it was a passion project for me,” Jacqueline had earlier said about working with Asim on the video. Asim has also bagged a project for which he will collaborate with international music star, DJ Snake.

Asim came to limelight after his stint on Salman Khan’s reality show Bigg Boss 13. After showing loyalty to Sidharth Shukla, Asim emerged as one of his biggest enemies on the show and had some of the ugliest fights in the history of Bigg Boss 13.

Follow @htshowbiz for more