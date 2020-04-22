e-paper
Home / TV / Balika Vadhu back on TV amid lockdown: Can’t thank my stars enough that I didn’t quit the show, says Shashank Vyas

Balika Vadhu back on TV amid lockdown: Can’t thank my stars enough that I didn’t quit the show, says Shashank Vyas

Glad to see the re-runs of his debut TV show, Balika Vadhu , actor Shashank Vyas further shares that he has written 6-7 short stories during this lockdown period, and that he plans to direct them when things get back to normal.

Apr 22, 2020
Shreya Mukherjee
Shreya Mukherjee
Hindustan Times
Shashank Vyas became a household name when he played the role of Jagdish Singh in Balika Vadhu.
         

While the audience is lapping up the sense of nostalgia that comes with re-runs of old and popular shows amid this nationwide lockdown, actors of those shows have all the reasons to be emotional about it. Shashank Vyas, who essayed the pivotal character of grown-up Jagya in Balika Vadhu, his debut show, says the entire team of the show, was very moved on the first day of the re-run.

“We have a Whatsapp group and the first day was very emotional for us… We talk on the group everyday and share old photos from the sets,” adds Vyas, who is happy with the response the show is garnering once again.

Naturally, he delves upon memories associated with the show, as he shares, “This was my first show. I got paid to learn what good acting is all about. I wasn’t a trained actor when I joined Balika Vadhu. So initially, I would fail to deliver and would often get scolded badly. At one point, I even decided to quit the show.”

But soon, Vyas decided to make things work out for the best. “I realised I was trying to prove myself initially, but then I started to relax and focused on the job. I would rehearse my line, learn them by heart and also learn from other actors. From ‘Kya kar raha hai yeh ladka’ to ‘Shashank, dekh le yeh scene tujhe sahi lag raha hai’ was difficult, but fruitful,” he recounts.

The other connect that he has with Balika Vadhu is that his mother was very fond of the show. “I came to Mumbai in January 2009 to become an actor and she left us in February. Balika Vadhu happened (to me) in 2010. She must have recommended God my name or else how could some like me get this opportunity?” he adds.

Vyas, 33, and his father are watching the show daily. “My father says it’s a milestone show on Indian television,” he says.

 

Meanwhile, coping up the current situation and Covid-19 crisis, the actor has also been helping those in need. But he doesn’t want to talk about it, however supporting celebrities raising their voice to spread awareness, he says, “Kuch logon ko lagta hai ki actors ko kuch nahi pata. Let me tell you, that’s not the case. We also keep ourselves updated. So you can at times trust what we say.”

Asked how is he making the most of this free time at hand, the actor shares, “I remember during my struggling days in Mumbai, I used to write poetry, but the moment I started working, I had stopped. Now I’m writing again. I’ve written about 6-7 short stories, and I would direct them when things get back to normal. I’m also reading, watching shows and films, and spending time with my father.”

