Haryana STF nab man wanted for Abohar bizman’s murder

A criminal wanted for the July 2025 murder of cloth trader Sanjay Verma in Abohar was arrested by the Haryana Police’s Special Task Force in Hisar, police said on Saturday. The Punjab Police had announced a reward of ₹5 lakh for information leading to his arrest. (HT)

The accused, whose name has not been disclosed, is a resident of Rajiv Nagar, Abohar, they said.

The Punjab Police had announced a reward of ₹5 lakh for information leading to his arrest.

The victim, Sanjay Verma, who was the co-owner of the “New Wear Well Gents Tailor” showroom, was gunned down in broad daylight in Abohar. A case was registered on July 7, 2025, in Fazilka.

Acting on specific intelligence, a team of Haryana STF apprehended the accused near the bypass flyover on Rajgarh Road in Hisar, police said.

The STF team recovered an illegal .32-bore pistol and three live cartridges from his possession, according to police.

Further questioning of the accused and investigation into the case were underway, police said.

They are gathering information regarding his other criminal activities, possible involvement in additional cases and his associates to ascertain the extent of his criminal network and his role in other offences, police said.

DGP Ajay Singhal said Haryana Police were committed to taking effective action against organised crime, absconding criminals and accused persons wanted in serious criminal cases. He said the force was continuously undertaking effective measures to apprehend wanted and absconding criminals.