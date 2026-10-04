Southwest monsoon withdraws from Himachal Pradesh

The southwest monsoon has completely withdrawn from Himachal Pradesh, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Saturday, marking an eight-day delay from its normal withdrawal date of September 25. Extremely heavy rainfall was recorded in Sirmaur district on July 10. (HT File)

According to the Meteorological Centre, Shimla, Himachal Pradesh recorded 652.3 mm of rainfall during the 2026 monsoon season, against the long-period average (LPA) of 734.4 mm, registering an 11% deficit and falling in the normal rainfall category.

The monsoon had made a delayed onset over Himachal Pradesh on June 30, covering the entire state by July 1, compared with the normal onset date of June 25. The IMD said the 2026 seasonal rainfall was the 41st lowest recorded in Himachal Pradesh during the past 125 years. However, the highest rainfall (1314.6 mm) was recorded in the year 1922 for the period of 1901 to 2026.

Ten districts — Kinnaur, Una, Bilaspur, Kullu, Chamba, Kangra, Mandi, Shimla, Sirmaur and Solan — recorded normal rainfall during the monsoon season. Hamirpur recorded deficient rainfall, while Lahaul-Spiti witnessed large deficient rainfall during the season.

The month-wise rainfall data showed that June received 64.9 mm of rainfall against the normal 101.1 mm, recording a 36% deficit. July witnessed above-normal rainfall, with 272.5 mm recorded against the normal 255.9 mm, marking a 6% excess.

Rainfall again remained below normal in August, when the state received 212.5 mm against the normal 256.8 mm, a 17% deficit. September recorded 103.4 mm against the normal 120.6 mm, registering a 14% deficit.

Extremely heavy rainfall was recorded in Sirmaur district on July 10, while very heavy rainfall events were reported on eight days in July, four days in August and two days in September.