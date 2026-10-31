MLS rule comes to Lionel Messi's rescue as Inter Miami star escapes suspension after fifth yellow card

Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi has escaped a one-game suspension despite picking up five yellow cards in the MLS this season. The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner will be available for the upcoming match against New England Revolution, with Inter Miami desperate for a win after going two games without one. They suffered a defeat to New York Red Bulls before settling for a draw against FC Cincinnati. Lionel Messi avoids one-game ban despite five yellow cards, thanks to MLS's Good Behaviour Incentive. (Getty Images via AFP)

Messi received his fifth booking of the season against Cincinnati. His previous yellow cards came in matches against Colorado Rapids, Orlando City, Nashville SC and Atlanta United. The Argentine will still be available as Miami look to get their campaign back on track.

The rules stipulate a one-game suspension for players who receive five yellow cards in a season. However, MLS has a disciplinary provision that allows a player's yellow-card tally to be reduced if they go an extended period without receiving a booking.

Here's what the Good Behaviour Incentive is, according to MLS rules and regulations:

"A player will automatically reduce his yellow card accumulation total by one yellow card each time he appears in five consecutive matches without receiving a yellow card, red card or supplemental discipline in such matches. For clarity, a player cannot have a negative yellow card accumulation total; the Good Behavior Incentive can only reset to a zero-card total. This incentive will be automatically applied a maximum of three times throughout the course of the MLS Regular Season."

"For example, if a player on his third caution of the season completes five consecutive matches without receiving a card or supplemental discipline, that player will have one yellow card caution removed from his cumulative total, leaving the player with a total of two yellow cards. The incentive can be applied a maximum of three times during the regular season, and only takes effect once the relevant match has been completed," MLS rules and regulations stated.

Messi escapes suspension According to The Athletic, Messi has already had his yellow-card count reduced twice this season under the MLS provision. On both occasions, he went five consecutive matches without being booked, sent off or facing any further disciplinary action.

As a result, two yellow cards have been wiped from his tally. While the booking against FC Cincinnati was his fifth on the pitch this season, only three count towards the league's suspension threshold. He is therefore still short of the five-card limit and will be available for Inter Miami's clash against New England Revolution on Sunday.

Messi recently finished fifth in the Ballon d'Or rankings after another impressive campaign, and with the MLS regular season entering its final stretch, Inter Miami will once again look to their captain to deliver when it matters most.