Before Bigg Boss 13, Sidharth Shukla’s aggression led to showdown with Arjun Kapoor. Here’s what happened next

Before Sidharth Shukla became one of the top contenders to win the Bigg Boss 13 trophy, he won another reality show – Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7. In a video that has surfaced online from Khatron Ke Khiladi 7, Sidharth is seen having a massive showdown with host Arjun Kapoor.

During that specific episode, Arjun pulled Sidharth up for not standing up, and asked why he could not stand if the rest of the contestants were doing so. Sidharth refused to stand, claiming that his legs were hurting, to which Arjun said that he needs to stand so that the camera can get close-up shots. This sparked a heated argument between the two.

Arjun angrily asked, “I am standing in the sun. Har roz khade rehta hoon. Tum log se pehle aake khada hota hoon. Mere pair dard nahi karte? (I stand every day. I reach before you people and stand here. Do my legs not hurt?)” Sidharth then pointed out that the contestants also stand in the sun every day, and they have got a tan, as a result.

Raghav Juyal, who was also a contestant on Khatron Ke Khiladi 7, tried to intervene but Arjun got angry. The other contestants also tried to calm Sidharth down.

As everyone got visibly worked up, Arjun ended the drama and revealed that it was a prank planned by him and Sidharth. He also said that he found it hilarious when Raghav tried to intervene – “Main samjhata hoon (I will explain)” – and asked “Tu kya samjhayega? (What will you explain?).”

Meanwhile, Sidharth has been making headlines for his aggression on Bigg Boss 13. Recently, during a media interaction inside the house, he said, “I’ve always just reacted on things. If you talk about pushing Asim (Riaz), he was the one who nudged me first. I was never the one to initiate physical violence.”

“Every time, if he has pushed me, nudged me, I’ve done it too. If you set the bar, I’ll raise it. You do it for the good, I’ll do better. You do it for the bad, I’ll do worse. It’s how you are to me. Whatever has come to me I’ve just given it back,” he added.

