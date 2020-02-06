Bigg Boss 13 day 128 written update episode 128 February 5: Mahira gets upset as Paras-Rashami talk about his girlfriend Akanksha, Asim reveals he dated elder woman

tv

Updated: Feb 06, 2020 00:44 IST

As the media interaction continued on Bigg Boss 13, Wednesday’s episode was full of shocking and surprising revelations.

Here are the top highlights from tonight’s episode:

The press conference inside the house continued as the episode opened on Wednesday night. Sidhrath Shukla was asked if he began distancing himself from Shehnaaz Gill after host Salman Khan warned him that was in love, and he responded that not much has changed between the two. They have other issues that they have already talked about, he added.

Asked if her attachment with Sidharth was for the game, Shehnaaz insisted her bond was real, adding that Sidharth has invested time on her which is the reason she started following him.

When Asim Riaz was asked about having dated anyone or being in a relationship, he denied it. He was informed about a woman who has been tweeting that she was never iin relationship with him. “There is no girlfriend. Kaun hai ye (who is this)?,” Asim yelled. Asim is told that he has claimed he was in relationship and ended it before entering the Bigg Boss house, but the person in question has been tweeting it was not a relationship. “Mere hisab se

“Ek abhi aya hai. Mujhe lag raha 2-4 bhi aur kar sakte hain. Jis hisab se mai raha hu. Koi abhi aa k bolega (I think just one person has surfaced right now but 2-4 more can surface, given the way I have been. Maybe someone will come and say) Asim you didn’t breakup. What I am clear is I love Himanshi Khurana and I am with her,” Asim said.

After the conference ended, the media was asked to vote for their favourite contestants and get that person into the elite club. While Shehnaaz was given twelve votes, Paras Chhabra received nine, Mahira Sharma received one, and Arti Singh none, and Rashami received fifteen votes, making her the third member of the Bigg Boss 13 Elite Club, after Sidharth and Asim.

Soon, Shehnaaz was seen crying and an angry Sidharth told her she should avoid getting used if he has been using her. Sidharth and Shehnaaz fought over their answers during the QnA. Shehnaaz asked him how could he say something like ‘Ab Asim ke paas jaegi (Now she will go to Asim)’.

Sidharth asked her, “Shehnaaz ye rone se kya ho raha hai? Maine kya kiya tha? Mujhe kyu bola baat mat karna? (What will you get crying? What did I do that you refused to talk to me?).”

Shehnaaz claimed Sidharth said Shehnaaz would go for live in with Paras. She kept crying. Sidharth first insisted he did not say, but eventually he got angry and they ended with an ugly heated discussion and Sidharth said he could also get angry and walked away.

After Sidharth left, Rashami hugged Shehnaaz and asked what was wrong. When she held her in arms, Shehnaaz asked her not to, saying, “mat kar fir aata hai dukhda roti hai (Do not ask me, people will say I come and rant infront of you).”

Shehnaaz then cried about what Mahira and others said about her. Rashami told Shehnaaz that she should stop giving free help and advice to everyone.

Asim then talked to Sidharth, Paras and Arti about his relationship, and revealed he was in a relationship with a woman elder to him. Sidharth joked the woman was 40, and a teacher. Mahira then asked about a doctor and Asim blushed. He first said that was different but then claimed he never dated a doctor.

Later, Sidharth went upto Shehnaaz and asked her to get up and spend some time with him. Shehnaaz asked him to clean utensils in return and surprisingly, Sidharth agreed to share the kitchen duties.

Arti also told Rashami that she looked happier as a single woman, hinting at her recent announcement that she was done with Arhaan. Paras then talked about Akanksha with Rashami. Rashami said he sounded thankless when he talked about the girl. Mahira was not happy that the discussion was happening. She asked Paras not to speak, neither against nor for the woman (Akanksha) and said he should sort it out with her instead of taking advices from people.

Next morning, Paras and Mahira fought over a plate of fruits. Paras then went upto Mahira and tried to get her up. Sidharth, who was right there, asked Paras what was wrong. They then began making fun of her, Sidharth asked if Paras kissed her or pushed her, he even asked if he breathed and that infuriated her. Paras responded that he ate fruits before Mahira, forcing Sidharth to respond with, “Shadi kar le (Get married!).”

Bigg Boss then announced that everyone would be nominated for evictions for the week.

