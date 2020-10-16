Bigg Boss 14: Jaan Kumar Sanu’s mother reacts to his feelings for Nikki Tamboli, says she is ‘enjoying it’

tv

Jaan Kumar Sanu, the son of singer Kumar Sanu, has made no secret of his feelings for his Bigg Boss 14 co-contestant Nikki Tamboli. Now, Jaan’s mother, Rita Bhattacharya, has responded to his declaration of love for Nikki.

On Thursday night’s episode, Jaan professed his love for Nikki and even dedicated a romantic song from Baazigar to her. However, she teased him and called him ‘bhai-jaan’ instead of Jaan. This led to a fun argument between them.

Rita told Zoom Digital that it is a ‘good timepass’ and she is ‘enjoying’ it. “Yeh sab masti thi (This is all in good fun), I am enjoying this. You never know what Jaan is doing. I am enjoying it and everyone is enjoying it. Both of them are very young. It is a good timepass and at least they are doing something in the house. Masti wala jaisa time pass kar rahe hai (They are just having fun to pass the time),” she said.

In a new promo of Bigg Boss 14, Nikki is seen pulling Jaan’s leg, likening him to a brother who is protective of her. She then tells him to sing Haste Haste Kat Jaaye Raste for her and he asks the seniors - Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan - to teach him the song.

Nikki seems to be moved as Jaan sings the song for her and gives him a bear hug. “Jab tak humari saansein chalegi, humari dosti koi nahi todega. Tu mera bhaijaan nahi hai, tu mera dost hai (Till we are alive, no one can break our friendship. You are not my brother, you are my friend),” she tells him.

Jaan was rejected by the seniors during the grand premiere of Bigg Boss 14. He allowed them to give him a Mohawk haircut to enter the Bigg Boss house.

