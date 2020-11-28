Bigg Boss 14: Kamya Punjabi, Diandra Soares, Gauahar Khan praise Nikki Tamboli, call her ‘full entertainment’

tv

After Nikki Tamboli brought a new twist during captaincy task on Friday’s episode of Bigg Boss 14. Former contestants Kamya Panjabi, Gauahar Khan and Diandra Soares have showered praises upon her for being entertaining and working towards a fun episode.

On last night’s episode, Nikki said she wanted to poke Rahul Vaidya and Jasmin Bhasin after their team failed to reach a consensus to come up with the name of a person who should be the captain of the house for the week. As she began with her plan, Kavita Kaushik even warned her that questioning Rahul may not bring any changes, but she said, “I just want to do it for the sake of some fun.”

This impressed former Bigg Boss 14 senior Gauahar Khan who tweeted “Nikki Tamboli! Full entertainment.” Former Bigg Boss contestants Kamya Punjabi and Diandra Soares too wrote, “Yessss #NikkiTamboli” and “Go #Tamboli Go!! Nikki for captain. #fightforit,” on Twitter.

Nikki tamboli ! Full entertainment — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) November 27, 2020

When Bigg Boss announced that there will be no captain for the week as the contestants could not reach a consensus, Kamya again tweeted, “Hahahahahah khel gaye biggbosssss #NoCaptain #BB14 @BiggBoss @ColorsTV.”

However, Vikas Kalantari did not like Nikki’s game and tweeted, “I feel @rahulvaidya23 is a very intelligent player. He understands the game so well. He plays just right. And is very hazir jawab. Well done bro. You literally understand the game so well #bb14 @BiggBoss the most irritating is #nikkitamboli Pouting facePouting face really.”

I feel @rahulvaidya23 is a very intelligent player. He understands the game so well. He plays just right. And is very hazir jawab. Well done bro. You literally understand the game so well #bb14 @BiggBoss the most irritating is #nikkitamboli 😡😡 really — Vikaas Kalantri (@VikasKalantri) November 27, 2020

Nikki is considered as one of the strongest and most entertaining contestants this season.

