e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 28, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / TV / Bigg Boss 14: Kamya Punjabi, Diandra Soares, Gauahar Khan praise Nikki Tamboli, call her ‘full entertainment’

Bigg Boss 14: Kamya Punjabi, Diandra Soares, Gauahar Khan praise Nikki Tamboli, call her ‘full entertainment’

Bigg Boss 14: Nikki Tamboli, once again garnered praises from celebrities as she upped the entertainment quotient of the reality show hosted by Salman Khan.

tv Updated: Nov 28, 2020, 16:09 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Bigg Boss 14: Former Bigg Boss winner Gauahar Khan, contestants from previous seasons Kamya Punjabi and Diandra Soares, apart from fans shower praises upon Nikki Tamboli.
Bigg Boss 14: Former Bigg Boss winner Gauahar Khan, contestants from previous seasons Kamya Punjabi and Diandra Soares, apart from fans shower praises upon Nikki Tamboli.
         

After Nikki Tamboli brought a new twist during captaincy task on Friday’s episode of Bigg Boss 14. Former contestants Kamya Panjabi, Gauahar Khan and Diandra Soares have showered praises upon her for being entertaining and working towards a fun episode.

On last night’s episode, Nikki said she wanted to poke Rahul Vaidya and Jasmin Bhasin after their team failed to reach a consensus to come up with the name of a person who should be the captain of the house for the week. As she began with her plan, Kavita Kaushik even warned her that questioning Rahul may not bring any changes, but she said, “I just want to do it for the sake of some fun.”

This impressed former Bigg Boss 14 senior Gauahar Khan who tweeted “Nikki Tamboli! Full entertainment.” Former Bigg Boss contestants Kamya Punjabi and Diandra Soares too wrote, “Yessss #NikkiTamboli” and “Go #Tamboli Go!! Nikki for captain. #fightforit,” on Twitter.

 
 
 

When Bigg Boss announced that there will be no captain for the week as the contestants could not reach a consensus, Kamya again tweeted, “Hahahahahah khel gaye biggbosssss #NoCaptain #BB14 @BiggBoss @ColorsTV.”

Also read: Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives review: All bark no bite, this desi Netflix show fails to get even trash TV right

However, Vikas Kalantari did not like Nikki’s game and tweeted, “I feel @rahulvaidya23 is a very intelligent player. He understands the game so well. He plays just right. And is very hazir jawab. Well done bro. You literally understand the game so well #bb14 @BiggBoss the most irritating is #nikkitamboli Pouting facePouting face really.”

 

Nikki is considered as one of the strongest and most entertaining contestants this season.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
PM Modi pushes refrigerated vaccine transport boxes tie up with Luxembourg company in Gujarat
PM Modi pushes refrigerated vaccine transport boxes tie up with Luxembourg company in Gujarat
PM applauds scientists on progress of Covid vaccine at Bharat Biotech
PM applauds scientists on progress of Covid vaccine at Bharat Biotech
Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra govt achieved nothing in one year: Fadnavis
Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra govt achieved nothing in one year: Fadnavis
‘Why no ordinance for jobless youth?’ Akhilesh reacts to ‘love jihad’ law
‘Why no ordinance for jobless youth?’ Akhilesh reacts to ‘love jihad’ law
Allahabad HC junks plea for direction to teach Gita in school
Allahabad HC junks plea for direction to teach Gita in school
PM Oli pulls off surprise, draws a red line for ambassador Hou Yanqi
PM Oli pulls off surprise, draws a red line for ambassador Hou Yanqi
Curious case of sea spewing ‘gold’ in Andhra’s Kakinada and the spirited rush
Curious case of sea spewing ‘gold’ in Andhra’s Kakinada and the spirited rush
Watch: PM Modi reviews development of Covid vaccine candidate ZyCoV-D
Watch: PM Modi reviews development of Covid vaccine candidate ZyCoV-D
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers Protest LIVEMiG-29K aircraftFarmers’ protestIndia vs Australia Live ScoreDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

tv news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In