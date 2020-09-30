e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 30, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / TV / Bigg Boss 14 new promo teases entry of Radhe Maa in Salman Khan show, watch video

Bigg Boss 14 new promo teases entry of Radhe Maa in Salman Khan show, watch video

Bigg Boss 14: Colors TV released a new promo of the reality show, which is set to premiere on Saturday night. The teaser video showed the entry of controversial ‘godwoman’ Radhe Maa. Watch it here.

tv Updated: Sep 30, 2020 10:08 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Bigg Boss 14: Radhe Maa will be seen in the premiere episode of Salman Khan’s show.
Bigg Boss 14: Radhe Maa will be seen in the premiere episode of Salman Khan’s show.
         

With less than a week to go for the premiere of popular reality show Bigg Boss 14, the excitement is high. The makers shared a sneak peek of the opening episode, which showed the entry of a new person, controversial self-styled spiritual leader Radhe Maa, in the Bigg Boss house.

Sharing the promo on Instagram, Colors TV wrote, “Barsegi kiski kripa iss shanivaar #BiggBoss ke ghar mein? #BB14 Grand Premiere, 3rd Oct, Saturday at 9 PM. Streaming partner @vootselect. #BiggBoss2020 @beingsalmankhan @plaympl @daburdantrakshak @tresemmeindia @lotus_herbals.”

It is not known whether Radhe Maa will be entering Bigg Boss 14 as a contestant or simply as a special guest. So far, singer Kumar Sanu’s son Jaan Kumar Sanu has been announced as the first contestant on the show. While many names including television actor Pavitra Punia and singer Rahul Vaidya are speculated to be on the list of contestants this year, there is no official confirmation.

 

Salman Khan is returning as the host of Bigg Boss 14 and said during a virtual press conference of the show that he is open to taking a pay cut. Talking to Abhishek Rege, CEO of Endemol Shine India, the actor said that he will be ‘more than happy’ to take home a smaller paycheck, so that the unit does not have to suffer.

Also read | Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan shares hate messages, says she was called ‘kaali chudail’: End colourism

Former Bigg Boss contestants Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan were also present at the virtual event and teased that they will play a pivotal role in the new season of the show. However, details of their involvement have not been revealed yet.

Bigg Boss 14 will premiere on Colors TV on October 3 at 9pm and will air on weekdays at 10.30pm. This season, there are a number of changes - the Bigg Boss house will have a spa, restaurant, movie theatre and shopping mall inside. Salman called it a befitting reply to 2020, which witnessed the globe in a lockdown situation for much of the year, owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Babri verdict live updates: Judge reaches CBI court, judgment shortly
Babri verdict live updates: Judge reaches CBI court, judgment shortly
Biden vs Trump: Barbs, interruptions and big quotes from US presidential debate
Biden vs Trump: Barbs, interruptions and big quotes from US presidential debate
Hathras rape victim’s family says body forcibly cremated; police deny claim
Hathras rape victim’s family says body forcibly cremated; police deny claim
India’s Covid-19 tally crosses 6.2 million mark with 80,472 fresh cases
India’s Covid-19 tally crosses 6.2 million mark with 80,472 fresh cases
‘No moral right to continue’: Priyanka attacks Adityanath over Hathras rape
‘No moral right to continue’: Priyanka attacks Adityanath over Hathras rape
US Presidential debate: Biden says Trump pays less tax than a schoolteacher
US Presidential debate: Biden says Trump pays less tax than a schoolteacher
Unlock 5 guidelines likely today: All you need to know about Delhi’s plan so far
Unlock 5 guidelines likely today: All you need to know about Delhi’s plan so far
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBabri Masjid Demolition Verdict Live UpdatesSushant Singh Rajput caseCovid 19 India TallyHathras gang rape caseCovid-19 casesUnlock 5 guidelines

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

tv news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In