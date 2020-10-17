e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 17, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / TV / Bigg Boss 14 promo: Rubina Dilaik calls Sidharth Shukla ‘unreasonable’ for forcing her to cook for entire house with no help

Bigg Boss 14 promo: Rubina Dilaik calls Sidharth Shukla ‘unreasonable’ for forcing her to cook for entire house with no help

Bigg Boss 14: Rubina Dilaik and Sidharth Shukla’s equation has been rocky from the start, and in a new promo video, the two can be seen getting into a heated argument about cooking duties.

tv Updated: Oct 17, 2020, 08:49 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times
Bigg Boss 14 promo: Rubina Dilaik once again took on the seniors.
Bigg Boss 14 promo: Rubina Dilaik once again took on the seniors.
         

Bigg Boss 14 contestant Rubina Dilaik and ‘senior’ Sidharth Shukla are seen having a huge argument over cooking duties, in a new promo video for Saturday’s episode. Abhinav Shukla and Gauahar Khan were also seen getting involved.

In the video, Rubina says that she agreed to the cooking duty only because she believed that she’d get help in chopping the vegetables. “Chopping and cooking for 13 people is a huge task for two people,” she says. Sidharth jumps in and says that since it’s her job, she must do it. “It’s unfair,” she replies, demanding that duties be reassigned.

 
View this post on Instagram

👉Follow Fast for biggboss14 updates FOLLOW ME FOR BIGGBOSS14 DAILY UPDATES 👉Follow @biggboss14jasoos 👉Follow @biggboss14jasoos 👉Follow @biggboss14jasoos Follow this page 👉Like 👉Comment 👉Share ➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖ Exclusively on . @biggboss14jasoos Stay tuned  for more updates #BiggBoss #BB14 #biggboss14 #devoleenabhattacharjee #sidharthshukla #dipikakakar #rashmidesai #hinakhan #gauharkhan #salmankhan #shehnazgill #asimriaz #KhatronKeKhiladi #rodiesrevolution #rodies #EijazKhan #JasminBhasin #NishantSinghMalkani #abhinavshukla #NikkiTamboli #ShehzadDeol #rubinadilaik #RahulVaidya #pavitraPunia #SaraGurpal #shardulpandit #shardulpandit #JaanSanu ➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖ . . . . **FAIR USE** Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair Use.

A post shared by BIGGBOSS 14 JASOOS (@biggboss14jasoos) on

She accused Sidharth of being ‘unreasonable’, and said that as a ‘senior’ contestant he should be more balanced and responsible in his behaviour. “I am unreasonable, but only for you,” a heated Sidharth responds, and ends the discussion by commanding Rubina to do the job assigned to her.

Rubina and Sidharth’s equation has been rocky from the beginning. In Friday’s episode Abhinav advised Rubina to not pick fights with Sidharth. “He is a wall. Wo chilla ke bolega tum usko convince kar hi nahi sakti (He will continue shouting and you cannot convince him).”

Also read: Bigg Boss 14 written update day 13: Abhinav tells Rubina ‘Do not pick fights with Sidharth Shukla, he is a wall’

In last week’s Weekend Ka Vaar episode, host Salman Khan lauded Rubina for standing up for herself, and advised Abhinav to let her fight her own battles. “You’ve got what it takes, and Abhinav, let her fight her own battles,” he said.

In a recent episode, Rubina also stood up for the transgender community and made Shehzad Deol apologise for using a derogatory term on the show.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
India decides to reassess Covid-19 treatment protocol
India decides to reassess Covid-19 treatment protocol
4 states that are defying dip in India’s Covid-19 cases
4 states that are defying dip in India’s Covid-19 cases
Wooden bridge between buildings rescued trapped in Kolkata fire, 2 dead
Wooden bridge between buildings rescued trapped in Kolkata fire, 2 dead
Dissenting states likely to accept GST solution
Dissenting states likely to accept GST solution
PM Modi wishes on Navratri, hopes for positive change in lives of the poor
PM Modi wishes on Navratri, hopes for positive change in lives of the poor
7 killed, over 30 hurt as bus and pickup collide in UP’s Pilibhit
7 killed, over 30 hurt as bus and pickup collide in UP’s Pilibhit
Hathras case: STF likely to probe ‘ploy’ to incite caste violence
Hathras case: STF likely to probe ‘ploy’ to incite caste violence
‘No surprise to me,’ Bond names India pacer as one of the best in the world
‘No surprise to me,’ Bond names India pacer as one of the best in the world
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyBigg Boss 14IPL 2020MI vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

tv news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In