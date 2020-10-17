Bigg Boss 14 promo: Rubina Dilaik calls Sidharth Shukla ‘unreasonable’ for forcing her to cook for entire house with no help

Bigg Boss 14 contestant Rubina Dilaik and ‘senior’ Sidharth Shukla are seen having a huge argument over cooking duties, in a new promo video for Saturday’s episode. Abhinav Shukla and Gauahar Khan were also seen getting involved.

In the video, Rubina says that she agreed to the cooking duty only because she believed that she’d get help in chopping the vegetables. “Chopping and cooking for 13 people is a huge task for two people,” she says. Sidharth jumps in and says that since it’s her job, she must do it. “It’s unfair,” she replies, demanding that duties be reassigned.

She accused Sidharth of being ‘unreasonable’, and said that as a ‘senior’ contestant he should be more balanced and responsible in his behaviour. “I am unreasonable, but only for you,” a heated Sidharth responds, and ends the discussion by commanding Rubina to do the job assigned to her.

Rubina and Sidharth’s equation has been rocky from the beginning. In Friday’s episode Abhinav advised Rubina to not pick fights with Sidharth. “He is a wall. Wo chilla ke bolega tum usko convince kar hi nahi sakti (He will continue shouting and you cannot convince him).”

In last week’s Weekend Ka Vaar episode, host Salman Khan lauded Rubina for standing up for herself, and advised Abhinav to let her fight her own battles. “You’ve got what it takes, and Abhinav, let her fight her own battles,” he said.

In a recent episode, Rubina also stood up for the transgender community and made Shehzad Deol apologise for using a derogatory term on the show.

