Bigg Boss 14: Rahul Vaidya gets called out for disrespecting women, says he will never respect Rubina, Nikki

tv

Updated: Dec 04, 2020, 17:48 IST

Bigg Boss 14 is fast approaching its finale and the contestants are leaving no stone unturned in their bid to make it to the top four. Now a new promo shows Rahul Vaidya facing the wrath of the fellow contestants for allegedly disrespecting women. However, despite various allegations, he refuses to treat Rubina Dilaik and Nikki Tamboli with respect.

Bigg Boss has allowed the contestants to decide among themselves whom they think is not deserving of entering the finale episode. As per the task, each contestant will be put under scanner during which fellow contestants are supposed to support or oppose them while giving their reasons behind the same.

The new promo opens with Rahul standing in spotlight as the other contestants start giving reasons for why they oppose his entry into the finale. Eijaz Khan says, “You come across as a smart contestant most of the time but when it comes to disrespecting women, you wipe away all your other qualities. It looks so bad but you so confidently say that this is your personality.” Nikki Tamboli adds, “Those who disrespect are not entertaining.”

Speaking in his defence, Rahul says, “I have had issues with Rubina here, do I need to repeat what she has said to me?” Explaining her side of the story, Rubina said that Rahul told her that he would respect every women but her. Rahul says, “No I don’t because you haven’t done things which deserve respect.” A furious Rubina tells him, “Are you crazy? As a humans, we respect everyone.” Sticking to his stand, Rahul says, “I remain firm on all what I have said to Rubina or Nikki.”

Also read: Bigg Boss 14: Nikki Tamboli, Rahul Vaidya, Jasmin Bhasin face the heat, contestants decide who’s undeserving of entering finale

Rahul also have a similar fight with Nikki who says that she knows whom he follows outside the house. She reveals that Rahul flirts with her PR and she can show those messages. On the other hand, Rahul says that her PR has been asking him to date Nikki since around 3-4 years but he is not interested.

Follow @htshowbiz for more